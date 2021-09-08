Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $71.51

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.51 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 54,198 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £140.73 million and a P/E ratio of -71.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.59.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

