TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $231.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TopBuild have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue as the company reported solid second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Robust demand on solid U.S. housing market fundamentals, higher sales volumes, increased selling prices and improved productivity have been benefitting the company. TopBuild’s systematic inorganic strategy will supplement its organic growth and expand access to additional markets and products. Also, the company's strength in the Insulation Installation business and improving repair and remodeling activities raises hope. Of late, earnings estimates for the company's 2021 earnings have moved up. However, higher material costs and labor shortages are causes of concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $216.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.60 and a 200-day moving average of $205.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $441,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 141.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 152.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 179,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

