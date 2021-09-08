Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

TMP stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.