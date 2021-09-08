Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,694. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60.

TOELY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

