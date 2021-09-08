TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.11

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $270,429.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.41 or 0.99780333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064378 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001569 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

