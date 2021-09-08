THORChain Price Reaches $9.70 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.70 or 0.00020553 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $266.05 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182030 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.34 or 0.07089882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.13 or 0.99683128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $340.76 or 0.00722408 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.