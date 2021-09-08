Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWAA. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $310,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $7,353,000. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $7,500,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $3,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Strohm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

