Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,870 shares of company stock worth $24,438,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.