Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

