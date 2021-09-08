Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.