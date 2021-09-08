The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Increased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5,130.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

