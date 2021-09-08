The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of The Timken worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 33.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after buying an additional 483,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after buying an additional 306,256 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

