The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

