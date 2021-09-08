The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 335,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth $8,040,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

NYSE SO traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.32. 190,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,514. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $67.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

