The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lifted by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $296.22 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

