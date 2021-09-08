The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEBB opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £255.36 million and a PE ratio of 64.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.87. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.87 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Richard Anthony Law bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £100,980 ($131,931.02).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

