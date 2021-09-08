The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of The Manitowoc worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of MTW opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.