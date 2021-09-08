The Kroger (KR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Kroger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Kroger stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

