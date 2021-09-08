The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

