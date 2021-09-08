The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 354,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,306,173 shares.The stock last traded at $36.77 and had previously closed at $35.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after acquiring an additional 243,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

