The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Shares Down 11.3%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,280,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,485,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Green Organic Dutchman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 354.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

About The Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.

