The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on China International Capital (OTC:CNICF)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China International Capital (OTC:CNICF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

China International Capital Company Profile

China International Capital Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Equities, Fixed income, Currency, and Commodity (FICC), Wealth Management, Investment Management, and Others. The Investment Banking segment provides investment banking services, including equity financing, debt and structured financing, financial advisory services, and National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) services.

