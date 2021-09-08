The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 10,553.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The E.W. Scripps worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after purchasing an additional 349,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 296,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.