The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,603,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 281,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $242.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

