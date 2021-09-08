The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lessened by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $65,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.66. 131,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,435,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

