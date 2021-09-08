The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 68.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cato were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cato by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after acquiring an additional 84,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cato by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Cato by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Cato during the first quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cato alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.