The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Sells $998,080.00 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. 299,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,519. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 1.54.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Brink’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

