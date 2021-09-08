TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $109.52 and last traded at $109.88. 4,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 251,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

