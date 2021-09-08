TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,285. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

