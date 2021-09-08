Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

