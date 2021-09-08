Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

