Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) CEO Rob C. Holmes Buys 8,308 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TCBI opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

