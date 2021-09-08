TERA (TERA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $211,861.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TERA has traded 119.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $211,861.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00129194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00179148 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.07 or 0.07141036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,584.44 or 0.99836324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00745171 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

