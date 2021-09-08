Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,522 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

TME opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

