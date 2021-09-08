Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,198 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDL. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 6.20. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

