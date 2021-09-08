Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 89.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,550 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

