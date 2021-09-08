Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Trading Up 27.2%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) was up 27.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.55. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

About Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

