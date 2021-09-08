Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.