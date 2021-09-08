Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 994 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average is $158.36.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

