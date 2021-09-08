Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $966,000 Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delek US were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. upped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

