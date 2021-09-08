Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $881,000 Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of PB stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

