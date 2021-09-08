Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

IPGP opened at $175.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $156.49 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.06.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

