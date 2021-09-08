Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,811 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $14,677,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,723,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,594 shares of company stock worth $4,907,910 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

