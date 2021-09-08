Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

