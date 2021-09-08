Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.90.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

