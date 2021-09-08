Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $186.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
