Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $186.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

