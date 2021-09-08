Sylo Market Cap Reaches $16.67 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Sylo has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $636,625.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

