SWYFT (SWYFTT) One Day Volume Hits $14,921.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 112.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. SWYFT has a market cap of $66,507.69 and approximately $14,921.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 686.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00061541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00152124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00742029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00042859 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.