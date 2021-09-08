Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

