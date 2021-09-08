Swiss National Bank Sells 11,600 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $22,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

